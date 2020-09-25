Entertainment of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kissing, sex scenes no longer camera tricks - Kwasi Ernest

play videoArtiste manager Kwasi Ernest

Music producer and artist manager Kwasi Ernest has reacted to actor James Gardiner’s comments that kissing scenes in movies is what motivated him to start acting.



Speaking on Neat FM’s Ye Ko Fie with Ola Michael and monitored by Ghanaweb.com, Kwasi Ernest says unlike formerly when kissing and sex scenes in movies were believed to be ‘camera tricks’, giving confidence to men and women to allow their spouses to take up such roles, movies of today, especially kissing scenes, per the revelation of James Gardiner, is no longer ‘camera tricks’ but very real.



“When we were growing up, we were told whatever we see on screen was fake, so when you see somebody kissing on set, it meant it was camera tricks… so it made it easier for people to allow their wives to go into acting…” he said.



According to Kwasi Ernest, because there are no longer ‘camera tricks’ as was believed, a lot more people with the mindset of James Gardiner have entered the movie industry kissing people’s wives in erotic scenes making it very uncomfortable to watch such movies with the family.



“Nobody in this country can tell me that the kind of kissing we see on our screens these days are ‘camera tricks, and there are a lot of people with the mindset of James Gardiner, who have taken over the movie scenes and just kissing away people’s wives all in the name of acting. Sometimes when I see how they are kissing some married women on set I ask myself how much they are paid to allow another man to kiss them so passionately…” he added.



Ernest then advised movie producers to conduct a Hepatitis B test for all their actors before such kissing roles are given.



Background



James Gardiner disclosed in an interview with Abeiku Santana earlier in the week that he entered into the profession based on the fact that he would be getting ladies to kiss for free.



According to him, he conceived this dream during his first-ever audition with ‘Young Father Production’ where he had gone hoping to land a movie role.



“I met a fine half-caste lady at the audition and during the audition, I was made to understand that I had to play a romance scene. So, I asked the director, do I have to kiss her, and he said yes. Suddenly, I told myself that I have to get on board because I’m going to have the opportunity to kiss women,” Gardiner continued that “right there I told myself that, I would be a fool if I don’t do this job”.



Watch Kwasi Ernest make his submission below:









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.