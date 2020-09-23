Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Kissing scenes in movies motivated me to become an actor – James Gardiner

Award-winning actor James Gardiner has come out to reveal the motivation that pushed him into acting.



He disclosed that he enterted into the proffession based on the fact that he would be getting ladies to kiss for free.



According to him, he conceived this dream during his first ever audition with ‘Young Father Production’ where he had gone hoping to land a movie role.



“I met a fine half-caste lady at the audition and during the audition, I was made to understand that I had to play a romance scene. So I asked the director, do I have to kiss her, and he said yes. Suddenly I told myself that I have to get on board because I’m going to have the opportunity to kiss women” he told Abeiku Santana on his Atuu show.



He continued that “Right there I told myself that, I would be a fool if I don’t do this job”.



Well, its not suprising that James has revealed that he joined the industry to be able to kiss ladies because it would be remembered that he once admitted that he enjoys kissing women in movies as he once described kissing Nigeria’s pretty actress Tonto Dikeh as his best kiss on set.



James’ movie career began after he met one of the TV personalities at an audition for a radio program that introduced him to a movie producer Samuel Ruffy Quansah.



He began his movie career with a minor role in a movie titled Desperate to Survive.



Just like every beginner, James was faced with some challenges but he soon overcame them. He describes himself as a fast learner.



So far he has featured in over 100 movies in both Ghana and Nigeria.

