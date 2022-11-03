Kissing reduces blood pressure, the exchange of saliva boosts the immune system

LifeStyle of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: prof. raphael nyarkotey obu

Studies have found the numerous benefits of kissing



After conducting the literature review I realized that: Who doesn't love a great kiss? And everyone has a favorite kissing story, a favorite movie kiss, a kiss they wish had never happened, and a kiss they long for so much they can almost taste it. In short, every kiss is a cause for celebration. Just imagine that study found that the exchange of saliva through kissing can boost your immunity by exposing you to new germs that strengthen your immune system. Just read the article for your opinion.



Kissing, science Improves “ happy hormones”



One article by Adrienne Santos- Longhurst(2018) explained that Kissing triggers the brain to release a combination of chemicals that makes one feel good by igniting the pleasure centers of the brain.

The chemicals are oxytocin, dopamine, and serotonin, which can make you feel euphoric and encourage feelings of affection and bonding. It also lowers your cortisol (stress hormone) levels.



Improves Bonding



Wlodarski and Dunbar (2013) found that kissing your partner can improve relationship satisfaction and could enhance long-term relationships. This is due to the production of Oxytocin, a chemical linked to pair bonding. Hence, partners kissed, there is a release of oxytocin linked to feelings of affection and attachment.



Kissing improves Self-Esteem



One study by Lupis et al.(2016) found that participants who were unhappy with their physical appearance had higher cortisol levels after kissing. This means that apart from improving our happy hormones, kissing can reduce cortisol levels — potentially improving your feelings of self-worth.



Kissing reduces stress, anxiety



An old study by Floyd et al.(2009) agreed that when partners kissed, cortisol levels and stress reduces. Therefore, Kissing and other affectionate communication, like hugging and saying “I love you,” “You mean so much to me” and behaviors and supportive activities (doing favors for someone) impacts the physiological processes related to stress management (Thompson, T. L. 2014). Also, (Esch & Stefano, 2005) found that when partners kissed, oxytocin decreases anxiety and increases relaxation and wellness.



Kissing reduces Blood Pressure



In the book, Kissing: Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about one of Life's Sweetest Pleasures, Andrea Demirjian(2006), found that Kissing increases the heart rate in a way that dilates the blood vessels. This means that when the blood vessels dilate, the blood flow increases and causes an immediate decrease in our blood pressure. So this means that kissing is good for the heart, literally and metaphorically!



Not only blood pressure alone, but the effect of dilated blood vessels and increased blood flow can help relieve cramps and headaches. Kissing may also help you prevent headaches by lowering stress, which is a known headache trigger.



Kissing improves your immune system



Korta et al.(2014) found that couples that kiss frequently share the same microbiota in their saliva and their tongues. This means that when partners exchange spit can boost their immunity by exposing them to new germs that strengthen their immune systems.



One study by Dave et al.(2011) found that kissing provides significant relief from hives and other signs of allergic reaction associated with pollen and household dust mites. Stress also worsens allergic reactions, so kissing has an effect on stress and may also reduce allergic responses that way.



Kissing reduces cholesterol



Floyd et al. (2009) study found that couples who frequently kissed improved their total serum cholesterol. This means as your cholesterol is reduced your risk of several diseases, including heart disease and stroke reduces.



Kissing improves the salivary gland



Others held that when partners kissed, their salivary glands stimulate, which increases saliva production. Saliva lubricates your mouth, aids in swallowing, and helps keep food debris from sticking to your teeth, which can help prevent tooth decay and cavities.



Kissing enhances compatibility, boosts sex drive



One 2013 study found that kissing may help you assess the suitability of a potential partner. According to women surveyed, a first kiss can make it or break it when it comes to her attraction. It further boosts sexual drive, especially for women. Saliva also contains testosterone — a sex hormone that plays a role in sexual arousal. The longer and more passionately you kiss, the more testosterone gets released. Testosterone is also good, especially for men’s health.



Kissing tones muscles, burns calories



The act of kissing can involve anywhere from 2 to 34 facial muscles. Kissing often acts like a workout for your face — and neck if you’re really into it!

This may help firm up your facial muscles. Working out your facial muscles can also increase collagen production, which contributes to firmer, younger-looking skin.



Joseph S. Alpert(2013), the article explained that when we use facial muscles also burn calories. Depending on the minute you kissed passionately, you can burn anywhere from 2 to 26 calories. This may not be the best workout regime if you’re trying to lose weight, but it sure beats sweating on the elliptical trainer!



Take Home



In conclusion, Adrienne Santos-Longhurst(2018) explained that kissing, irrespective of whom you’re kissing, can be a game changer for your emotional and physical well-being. She notes: “Kissing makes both parties feel good about themselves and can help strengthen relationships of all kinds, so kiss and kiss often. It’s good for you”!









Prof. Nyarkotey has strict sourcing guidelines and relies on peer-reviewed studies, academic research institutions, and medical associations to justify his write-ups. My articles are for educational purposes and do not serve as Medical advice for Treatment. I aim to educate the public about evidence-based scientific Naturopathic Therapies.



The writer is a Professor of Naturopathic Healthcare, President, of Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine & Technology (NUCHMT)/African Naturopathic Foundation. He is also an Honorary Professor, Vinnystia State Pedagogical University, Ukraine. E-mail: collegeofholisticmedicine@gmail.com. For more information, contact: Stephanie(PRO)on 0244433553

