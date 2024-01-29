‘Kissing is my talent, I’m a virgin too’ - Ghanaian kiss-a-thon contender, Isaac Kwame Love

Entertainment of Monday, 29 January 2024

The Ghanaian seeking to break the Guinness World Record for longest kissing marathon in the world, Isaac Kwame Love has opened up about what motivated him to embark on the kiss-a-thon attempt.



According to him, he is someone who identifies himself as having the talent to kiss due to the way and manner he can sip mango and orange for quite some time without getting tired.



He also indicated that the recent trend where people are fond of embarking on various marathons to make their countries proud and popularize themselves motivated him to embark on the kiss-a-thon journey.



“Everybody has been doing something to change the story around them and setting a record for the whole world to know them or see them. I think this is the right time for me to do something for the world to know me or see me.



"I have a talent for kissing, which I would say is a gift. I have been sipping Yoghurt, Mango and orange for long, so the more I sip them it tells me that I can kiss,” he said in a video shared by Vim Buzz TV on their YouTube channel and sighted by GhanaWeb.



He also noted that he has never had sexual intercourse before as opposed to some public perception due to his participation in the kiss-a-thon attempt.



When the journalist asked if he was a virgin, Isaac Kwame Love responded, “I am still a virgin.”



What happened during the one-hour kiss-a-thon attempt by Isaac Kwame Love



Isaac Kwame Love’s kiss-a-thon attempt was held at the Bobby Restaurant and Pub in East Legon where Isaac Kwame kissed a lady continuously for one straight hour.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Isaac Kwame was wearing a white Lacoste with jeans while the lady she was kissing had masked her face and was clad in a Real Madrid jersey.



His attempt added to the list of Ghanaians who have embarked on various Guinness World Record challenges to make the country proud at the global level.



Isaac Kwame is hoping to break the world record for the longest kissing marathon in the world, meanwhile, Patrick Amenuvor failed to complete his stand-a-thon attempt.



Chef Faila, who embarked on a cook-a-thon attempt and Afua Asantewaa, who also competed in the sing-a-thon are all awaiting approval from the Guinness World Record after submitting evidence for scrutiny.



