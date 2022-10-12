Kisa Gbekle blinds social media users with racy twerking video

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Ghanaian actress cum socialite, Kisa Gbekle, who is known to pride herself in her buttocks after enhancing it, has given social media users a look at a racy video of her twerking.



The video shared on her Instagram captured her moving her buttocks up and down in a seductive way that has social media users shocked.



Just when netizens thought they had seen it all, Kisa returned, donning black biker shorts and an orange t-shirt doing her best to deliver an energetic dance that detailed her curves and the size of her buttocks.



Her post comes after she revealed that she spends a whopping GH¢45,000 on accommodation annually.



According to the actress, discomforting past experiences of living in shared apartments had compelled her to make comfort a priority in deciding her place of abode, hence her decision to pay anything within her means for a comfortable home.



“Yes, I pay GH¢45,000 a year for my house in Spintex. It is a beautiful 3-bedroom apartment. I have had very terrible attacks from staying in shared apartments.



"My first place in Dansoman, which was a single room self-contained, was raided by thieves who stole everything, including my panties.



“Then I moved to a Chamber and Hall shared apartment at Kwabenya and on my way home, my newly bought Sonata was nearly snatched by robbers. I went to East Legon and it was the same,” Kisa Gbekle explained.











