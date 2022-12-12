King Promise should have just performed - Jupitar reacts to Wizkid's no-show in Accra

Entertainment of Monday, 12 December 2022

Dancehall musician Jupitar can not fathom why some Ghanaian artistes, specifically, King Promise, failed to show up or perform at Wizkid's concert at the Accra Sports Stadium.



On December 10, Nigerian artiste, Wizkid disappointed thousands of his Ghanaian fans who paid for tickets to witness him perform at his concert in Accra.



Two other Ghanaian artistes, King Promise and R2Bees, who are close friends of the Grammy-nominated singer also failed to perform on the night.



Jupitar reacting to the 'unfortunate' incident despite the public apology from Wizkid and Ghana's King Promise, queried local artistes adding that he could fathom why they didn't show up.



"Like King Promise for just perform, cos Darko Vibes, Kevin Boy and Gyakie spoil there!!!," Jupitar tweeted on December 12.



King Promise in his apology indicated that he couldn't compromise his security, the reason for his absence.



His statement issued on December 11 read: "Performing for my fans is my topmost priority. I don't take the love and support you show me for granted. What I will never do is to compromise your safety no matter how much I'm paid for a show. It's your unflinching support that makes me who I am. I profusely apologise for last night's mishap. I PROMISE to make it up to you really really soon. God bless and keep you safe. Love you."



Meanwhile, the likes of Efya, Gyakie, Darko Vibes, Kelvyn Boy and Yaw Tog delivered a thrilling performance in the absence of the headline artiste, Wizkid.



