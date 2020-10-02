Entertainment of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: Zionfelix

King Promise sets record as his album becomes the most streamed on spotify

Ghanaian singer, King Promise

Ghanaian singer, Gregory Bortey Newman, better known as King Promise, has set a record on streaming platform Spotify with his As Promised album.



According to a Twitter post, King Promise’s As Promised is now the most stream Ghanaian album on Spotify with over 24 million streams.



This information was made public on Twitter by a popu;ar rankings page known as Unorthodox Reviews.



After the information hit social media, King Promise retweeted it and gave thanks to his fans for their massive support and helping him chalk the enviable feat.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.