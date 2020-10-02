King Promise sets record as his album becomes the most streamed on spotify

Entertainment of Friday, 2 October 2020
Source: Zionfelix
Ghanaian singer, Gregory Bortey Newman, better known as King Promise, has set a record on streaming platform Spotify with his As Promised album.
According to a Twitter post, King Promise’s As Promised is now the most stream Ghanaian album on Spotify with over 24 million streams.
This information was made public on Twitter by a popu;ar rankings page known as Unorthodox Reviews.
After the information hit social media, King Promise retweeted it and gave thanks to his fans for their massive support and helping him chalk the enviable feat.
I Usually don’t share things like this but this post here is to appreciate you the fans cos YOU did this. Love you guys ????????????#HighestOfAllTime but we just getting started!! #5Star pic.twitter.com/WWz40svnz3— King Promise (@IamKingPromise) October 1, 2020
