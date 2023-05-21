King Promise replies critics for saying he doesn't deserve VGMA 'Album Of The Year'

Entertainment of Sunday, 21 May 2023

One particular category that caused a lot of controversy on social media was the ‘Album of the Year’ which had the likes of King Promise’s ‘5 Star’, Black Sherif's 'The Villian I Was' and many others competing for it.



King Promise's album beat Black Sherif’s ‘The Villian I Never Was’ at the 2023 VGMAs and many wondered why it was so.



Soon after the awards event, scores of industry stakeholders including the renowned radio/TV personality, Sammy Baah Flex disclosed that they were disappointed Black Sherif could not win the award.



However, after a few weeks of criticism on social media, the Legacy Life Entertainment artiste has finally broken his silence on the issue.



In a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz, King Promise said he does not begrudge anyone who feels he does not deserve the award because that is the person’s personal opinion.



He went on to state that in the past years, people were also disappointed that he failed to win a particular award so it was quite normal.



He however added that just like any other person nominated in that category, he equally stood the chance to win for which reason he feels very proud.



The ‘Terminator’ hitmaker added that he put in a lot of work to make his ‘5Star’ album and the same energy was expanded to the promotion of the album when it was done.