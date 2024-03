King Promise is back with a global hit ‘Paris’

Music of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: King Promise management

Ghanaian Afrobeat sensation King Promise returns with his first single of 2024, "Paris," after his most prolific year, where he stormed viral charts all summer, globally with "Terminator" and gaining UK heat with "Perfect Combi," featuring Gabzy.



Paris infuses elements of Amapiano into King Promise’s own brand of Afrobeats for a fun-filled, infectious track that’s sure to get the party started. Promise delivers a hook and melodies here that are catchy enough to play on a loop.



“My first visit to Paris was while I was on tour, and it was such a good time I had to put it on a record! This track embodies all the good vibes I had on the trip that made me always want to go back. A single off my new album is coming out real soon, so enjoy Paris as you anticipate the album,” King Promise said.



King Promise has developed a unique sound with an international appeal. Drawing inspiration from Ghanaian Highlife, Afrobeats, and R&B, he has created a sound of his own.



In 2016, his talent was first recognized with his breakout single "Thank God," followed by a string of successful singles that put him in position to be one of Ghana’s most promising musical talents.



His debut album, "As Promised," was released in 2019 to critical acclaim and featured international stars such as Raye and Wizkid.



His following album, "5 Star," was set on an even bigger scale and featured Omah Lay, Headie One, Chance the Rapper, and WSTRN, to name a few.



Outside of music, King Promise has also used his platform for social change and to support charitable causes all across Ghana.