Entertainment of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: GH Base

King Promise gets a total shut down at his birthday party with celebs

Musician, King Promise

Young Daddy Lumba, King Promise, had a blast yesterday at his birthday party with Medikal, Criss Waddle, Joey B, Shatta Wale and other friends.



The sensational vocalist celebrated his birthday yesterday and as such organized a little party for himself and a few friends.



Videos and scenes from the party last night shows the birthday boy enjoyed himself to the max with his friends cheering him on.



The mood in the video shows total turn up, as everyone at the party was just happy and hyped up, with no dulling moves at the party.





