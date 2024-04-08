King Promise, Wendy Shay, Olive The Boy thrill patrons of Dunkfest 2024

Entertainment of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

King Promise, Wendy Shay, Olive the Boy, Dance God, and Militant Dance Family, among others, rocked this year's Dunkfest held at the Association International School in Accra on Saturday.



Militant Dance Family opened the show with an electrifying performance that endeared them to the crowd.



Multiple award-winning artiste King Promise followed up with a top-class performance - delivering hit after hit, but it was his Terminator track that sent the crowd into a frenzy.



Wendy Shay and Olive the Boy added the icing on the cake with their respective spectacular performances.



Dunkfest is a premier entertainment basketball tournament for young athletes with an affinity for hooping to compete and showcase their skills, from ankle-breaking crossovers to jaw-dropping dunks.



This year’s edition featured a vibrant display of art and culture, family gatherings, a food, and drinks exhibition and captivating musical performances.



Dunkfest is a party on the field event. Party on the Field is an Afrobeats and Amapiano festival designed to amplify African culture and sound across the globe.