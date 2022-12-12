King Promise, R2bees slammed for jetting off outside Ghana with Wizkid after no-show concert

Entertainment of Monday, 12 December 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
King Promise and R2Bees, who are close allies of Wizkid, have been lambasted on Twitter for flying out of the country with the Nigerian singer after he failed to show up at the ‘much-talked-about’ Accra Sports Stadium concert.
The three Ghanaian artistes reportedly followed in Wizkid’s stead as they also failed to perform to the thousands of crowds who waited at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Ghanaian patrons who reportedly spent over 12 hours at the stadium after buying expensive tickets have since lamented bitterly about what the experience, describing it as an utter disrespect to citizens.
But shortly after a new video of King Promise and R2Bees captured on board Wizkid’s private jet went viral, the ‘criticism wand’ was directed at the three Ghanaian acts for aiding and abetting.
Backlashes intensified as some Ghanaians did not only feel somewhat betrayed that the Ghanaian artistes decided to abandon the concert in their own country, but also flew out with Wizkid.
In the case of King Promise, he hasn’t been finding it easy on social media following this development, coupled with an earlier incident where he retweeted Wizkid’s apology and highlighted its contents as the same reasons why he also couldn’t perform.
Read the tweets below:
Wizkid Flies out of Ghana with King Promise & r2bees After Failing to Make an appearance at #WizkidliveInAccra Concert. pic.twitter.com/CTdd83quo5— BIG k (@kofighozt) December 11, 2022
King Promise and R2Bees who are true Ghanaians scammed us in our own country with their Nigerian friend (Wizkid)— Prince lord (@HisPrinceness) December 12, 2022
I am sorry but R2Bees and Wizkid have the Daddy Lumba syndrome and King Promise might also be learning from it.— OTO FENTY (@theOtopea) December 11, 2022
If the crowd is bad, if there are technical issues, they won’t turn up. And in every clause, they will give the organizers a percentage back.
Lol King Promise dey try act like Wizkid? Oh okay.— SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) December 11, 2022
King Promise wey dey roam for Nungua recently dey talk about security? Vim vim????— ???? (@Boy_Millah) December 11, 2022
No Stonebwoy. No R2bees. No King Promise. Promise’s is even funny. Cos you King Promise? You will do that show for the Teshie there paa. Siaa.— Afia???? (@queen_xtar) December 11, 2022
See ehn, I don't blame King Promise like that. His ahosh with Wizkid has actually given him numbers, his biggest song Tokyo (that's arguable tho) and diaspora appeal. If it were you, you'll do the same. Free King Promise.— FINEST ???????? ???????? (@Depy_divv) December 12, 2022
So Gyakie and the rest who came to perform they want us die erh, they don’t care about our safety. You King Promise? Wizkid is misbehaving, you want to do some Lmaoo— Pearl Batista Bugyei (@pearl_batista) December 11, 2022
King Promise you’ve performed at SHS schools all before but it’s today you’re preaching about security …fine case— KB (@Benedytte) December 11, 2022
Wizkid brought out Bella Shmurda & King Promise out last night in Cotonou to perform.????— Big Derah???????????????? (@big___derah) December 12, 2022
Ghana, Dey play????
Wizkid and king promise on their way to Abidjan… hmm pic.twitter.com/uPDUjqe4EH— Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) December 11, 2022
Wizkid jets off out of Ghana in a private jet with King Promise & R2bees after making no show last night at Accra Sports Stadium pic.twitter.com/pBX9NENG4b— Follow Zionfelix (@onua_zionfelix) December 11, 2022
So King Promise is in private jet with Wizkid that’s why he released that nonsense statement? ????????♂️ Bro ebi your own people ????????♂️ pic.twitter.com/0zPoBd4uau— dj Backyard???????? (@dj_backyard) December 11, 2022
Thank you to the likes of Efya, Darko Vibes, Small God, and Joey B who performed. It’s disappointing that King Promise and r2Bees following Wizkid by not performing!— #ModernDayMom (@Vanessa_Gyan) December 11, 2022