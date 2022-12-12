You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 12 12Article 1678823

King Promise, R2bees slammed for jetting off outside Ghana with Wizkid after no-show concert

King Promise and R2Bees, who are close allies of Wizkid, have been lambasted on Twitter for flying out of the country with the Nigerian singer after he failed to show up at the ‘much-talked-about’ Accra Sports Stadium concert.

The three Ghanaian artistes reportedly followed in Wizkid’s stead as they also failed to perform to the thousands of crowds who waited at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghanaian patrons who reportedly spent over 12 hours at the stadium after buying expensive tickets have since lamented bitterly about what the experience, describing it as an utter disrespect to citizens.

But shortly after a new video of King Promise and R2Bees captured on board Wizkid’s private jet went viral, the ‘criticism wand’ was directed at the three Ghanaian acts for aiding and abetting.

Backlashes intensified as some Ghanaians did not only feel somewhat betrayed that the Ghanaian artistes decided to abandon the concert in their own country, but also flew out with Wizkid.

In the case of King Promise, he hasn’t been finding it easy on social media following this development, coupled with an earlier incident where he retweeted Wizkid’s apology and highlighted its contents as the same reasons why he also couldn’t perform.

