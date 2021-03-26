King Kome: Representing the new generation of conscious Reggae, Dancehall and Afrobeats in West Africa

Music of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: Jonilar Laryea, Contributor

Born Enoch Nii Adjetey Okoe, King Kome is a Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall musician who has over the period sealed his base with great songs that have earned prominence in the Ghanaian music space.



On top of his creative strength is his ability to write and sing. He’s also well known for his ability to move the masses during a performance. In his bid to launch his career on the international front, the Afamah Enterprise signee inked a promotional deal with ReggaeVille, an international Reggae and Dancehall promotional company based in Jamaica.



The deal saw his most recent project; “Addicted” pushed on Reggaevill.com and featured on some mainstream media outlets in the UK and Caribbean.



Born and raised by his lovely mother, Gladys Atswei Pobee at Labadi a suburb of Accra, King Kome is the second of three (3) siblings whom he grew up with. His love for music has been with him since childhood, after joggling through different kinds of sounds, he developed the love for reggae and musicians like Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Eric Donaldson, and Lucky Dube who were fighting racial discrimination, social injustice and spreading love through music at the time.



At Abetifi Presbyterian secondary school in the Eastern region of Ghana, the passion became stronger and he has since been at it. He is one of the few Ghanaian artistes who have a unique style of drawing attention to his messages – something typical of the legends he looked up to.



King Kome is currently wrapping up work on his debut EP, a four (4) track project which is expected in a few months.



