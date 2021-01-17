Music of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Source: LivenewsGh

King Ghana releases visuals of new single 'Nampa' featuring Dannybeatz

Ghanaian hip-hop and trap music star, King Ghana has officially released his first single "Nampa" which features prominent sound engineer, DannyBeatz.





After several weeks and months of putting fans and music lovers in anticipation, King Ghana finally drops his first single of the year



King Ghana and his new management team are poised to make a mark with this song.



King Ghana, born Dennis Boadi is a young Ghanaian musician who hails from CapeCoast, Central Region of Ghana. He was born on 9th May 1990. His passion for music began at an early age where he used to sing with every opportunity that came his way.



The passion for music pushed King Ghana to begin singing, rapping, and performing to friends and family. His writing influence was from listening to other inspirational songs. He is set to put his lyrics and voice to the world.



King Ghana has a unique musical style derived from his desire to sing and compose lyrics with everything happening around him.



He, however, hopes to develop his music career around these various genres; Hip pop /trap music. He plans to study and create his own unique sound out of what he has learned from these amazing music genres. King Ghana who is very much inspired by legendary artists such as Dmx Style, P Jadakiss, Joseph Hill, and Lil Boosie looks to soar higher in his music career just like his predecessor.



