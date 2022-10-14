King Ayisoba to promote Ghanaian food on US tour

Entertainment of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: Mawuli Viwotor, Contributor

Renowned traditional musician, King Ayisoba, is preparing to tour the United States of America (USA) in March 2023 to promote Ghanaian food.



In collaboration with First Page Promotion, an entertainment and events organization, King Ayisoba and his Kologo Spirit band, would perform at the launch of a special event dubbed, Ghana Food Festival, to be held at the E Hotel Banquet & Conference, Woodbridge Avenue, Edison, in New Jersey on March 6, 2023, to promote the consumption and export of Ghanaian food and products among Ghanaians and Americans.



The launch will coincide with the celebration of Ghana’s Independence Day and would attract Ghanaians living in the USA to a festive carnival.



“Ghana Food Festival I a carnival that celebrates Ghana’s traditions and brings together folks interested in food, arts, and entertainment,” a close source to King Ayisoba hinted.



He said the event would come off annually, bringing together country folks and foreigners to enjoy the various delicious delicacies of the country, adding that, “it is to also help increase food trade, exhibit the good food of Ghana to the world.



Prior to the programme, King Ayisoba will undertake a tour of some areas in New Jersey to raise awareness and boost participation in the Festival.



Known for his traditional songs sung with special local guitar, King Ayisoba is noted for engaging in promotional projects, including the Kente and Batakari Day.



The Ghana Food Festival will feature Kente and Batakari stands, where unique designs of locally manufactured fabric would be widely exhibited.



King Ayisoba is renowned for making an appeal to the Parliament of Ghana to declare May 12 every year as Kente and Batakari Day, to draw attention to the fabrics and promote their patronage among Ghanaians.



The launch of the Ghana Food Festival is expected to be graced by prominent Ghanaians living in the US.