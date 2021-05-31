Kimilist shares struggles that come with producing music

Entertainment of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian singer and rapper Kimilist has revealed some difficulties that come along with producing music.



Using himself as an example he stated that, making music is not as easy and cheap as most people assume but rather it entails a lot of time, effort and money.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show he said, “It entails a lot, right from the producer, to the management also meeting up with the production team all takes a lot of time, money and efforts.”



Quantifying how much it will cost to produce one song, he made it known that it depends on the producer with whom the artiste is working. “Some producers charge very high amounts while others also charge moderately so it really depends on the producer you’re working with.”



He furthered, the cost involved in producing music is another reason preventing upcoming artistes from pursuing their dreams of doing music as they are unable to afford the cost of production. “It is expensive and most of them are not affiliated to any record label to take up the cost of their production.”



Fortunately for Kimilist, he is currently signed to a record label that is taking care of his production needs., “I am signed to Mimlife record label and we also have our own studio in Tema so I am safe from the stress that comes with music production,” he shared.



The fast-rising singer shared that he takes inspiration from Kanye West and looks forward to switching to gospel music soon just like his inspiration.