Killbeatz teams up with Ofori Amponsah, King Promise for maiden EP

Spearheaded by the CEO of Legacy Life Entertainment, Killbeatz has teamed up with King Promise and Ofori Amponsah for his maiden EP, Love and Happiness.



The 4-track masterpiece is pitched to be a trail-blazing catalogue of unique sounds from the old school merged with the trending spice of the new school.



Hence, it features new lords such as DarkoVibes and Joey B on track 4 – No More and the 2019 VGMA Artiste of the Decade, Sarkodie on track 2 – Sweetie Jorley.



The trio, Killbeatz, King Promise and Ofori Amponsah aka Mr. All4Real hold the fort throughout track 1 – Odo Nti, the first single released off the EP and track 3 – Pretty Little Girl.



It encapsulates all that a lover of Afrobeats, Highlife and good Ghanaian music would die for. It’s simply an overload of some music goodness that is too weighty for just 4 songs to carry.



