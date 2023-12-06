Kikibees CEO's girlfriend granted GH¢200,000 bail

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: GNA

An Accra High Court has granted GH¢200,000 bail with one surety to the alleged girlfriend of Benett Agyekum Adomah alias Kikibee.



Mam Yandey Joof, a hotelier, filed for bail pending trial at the High Court (Criminal Court 5).



Joof is facing a charge of murder following the death of her boyfriend, Kikibee, the owner of Kikibee restaurant.



Kikibee is said to have behaved strangely in Joof’s apartment. She and a friend rushed him to the hospital, but he (Kikibee) allegedly died shortly.



Joof, who has been appearing before a Madina District Court, has had her plea reserved.



Mr Muniru Kassim, in a plea for bail pending trial, told the court that after receiving the autopsy report, the charges against his client had no bearing on the facts presented.



Mr. Kassim said the deceased, according to the postmortem report, died of “severe fall due to alcohol ingestion.”



According to him, Joof had a fixed address, worked at a hotel, and had people of sufficient means to stand surety when bail was granted.



Mr Kassim admitted that Joof was in an amorous relationship with the deceased before his sudden death.



According to the defense counsel, three months before the incident that resulted in Kikibee’s death, he (Kikibee) left the country and returned on October 7, 2023.



He said around midnight, the same day, the deceased visited Joof’s apartment at East Legon.



The defence counsel said about 0130 hours, Kikibee began hallucinating and said that “some people were after him.”



He said that Kikibee broke some items in the apartment and made so much commotion that the occupants were awoken.



Joof then went downstairs and asked a friend of the deceased to assist her with the matter.



“It was at this point that when the applicant (Joof) was downstairs waiting for the arrival of the deceased friend that the deceased fell heavily creating a budding noise.



“When the friend arrived, they went upstairs, and they found the deceased lying unconscious. He (the deceased) was rushed to the hospital where he eventually died,” the defence counsel told the court.



According to counsel, “the facts do not support the charges and charge does not contain any ingredients of murder.”



Miriam Boakye Yiadom, a State Attorney, objected to the bail application, claiming that it was not the first time that Joof had applied for bail before the court.



She said Joof filed for bail on October 18, 2023.



According to the state attorney, the bail application had been turned down by another High Court



She said investigations were underway and prayed for the court to decline the bail application.