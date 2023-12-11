Kikibees CEO laid to rest; watch scenes from the final funeral rites

Entertainment of Monday, 11 December 2023

In spite of the strict prohibition of the media from the late Kikibees CEO, Mr. Bennet Agyekum Adomah’s funeral, some excerpts have found their way on social media.



The funeral service and internment of the late Bennet Agyekum took place at the Gethsemane Gardens, at East Legon in Accra, on December 9, 2023, in a very private ceremony.



Based on strict invite, friends, family and some individuals from the entertainment fraternity were present to bid their final farewell to the late former businessman.



Although cameras were barred from the event, an exclusive video which found its way on social media, captures the late Kikibees CEO being laid in state as his wife’s family performed some widowhood rites.



This took place after the file passing.



The final funeral service was said to have taken place at the forecourt of the East Legon Executive Club.



Autopsy report



Meanwhile, parts of the Kikibees CEO’s autopsy report presented in court, state that he died from excessive alcohol intoxication and a severe fall.



The autopsy document, according to an AngelFM report, was filed by the lawyer of the defendant in court, in a bid to substantiate the basis on which his client should be granted bail.



Angel FM’s court correspondent, Ama Brako Ampofo, who spoke on the development said, “Initially, the police stated in court that he was hallucinating. Now the autopsy is out and has been filed by the lawyer. It has given a hint about the findings in court. Documents from the autopsy proved that he had excessive alcohol and experienced a severe fall.”



Main suspect granted bail



Two days before the Kikibees CEO’s funeral, the main suspect in his alleged murder case, Mam Yandey Joof, was granted bail.



Yandey, who is said to be the late Kikibees CEO’s girlfriend, was granted bail GH¢200,000 bail with one surety by an Accra High Court.



Family rejects police’ findings



Earlier, Mrs. Cecilia Adomah, the mother of Kikibees CEO, kicked against claims that her son died from the influence of drugs.



The bereaved mother insisted that her son is nothing like the bad image that is been painted by the police.



In an earlier interview with Bigscout media monitored by GhanaWeb, Mrs. Cecilia Adomah said her son who was a successful, young, and responsible businessman, would have no reason whatsoever to put his life in jeopardy.



Ben’s younger brother also strongly believes that his brother was assassinated.



Osebo the Zaraman, Ben’s brother-in-law, also shares in the same narrative.



Background



The late 41-year-old businessman was alleged to have been murdered in the house of his lover, Joof.



She has since been in police custody and her subsequent pleas were rejected by the court.



Narrating the facts of the case to court earlier, the prosecution, Inspector Jameson Awumey said, the deceased (Agyekum Adomah) and the suspect (Mam Yandey Joof) were in an amorous relationship for the past three years.



About three months ago, the deceased travelled abroad and returned to Ghana on the evening of October 7, 2023, and went to his residence at East Legon from the Airport around 6.00 pm.



He continued that the deceased took some rest and later in the night around 8.00 pm, left the house to the Kikibees Restaurant and Lounge at East Legon.



At about 12.30 am on October 8, 2023, the deceased left the Kikibees restaurant to visit the suspect in her apartment at Ogbojo.



Later in the night at about 1.30 am the deceased suddenly became hyper and started behaving strangely and throwing about things in the room while shouting that some people were chasing him.

The other tenants in the house were awoken by the noise.



The suspect rang the close friend of the deceased and informed him to come to her apartment to assist her but the friend came and found the deceased lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen throwing his hands about.



Inspector Awumey said the tenants in the house assisted them and took him to DEL Hospital at East Legon but he was pronounced dead shortly upon arrival.



The death was reported to the Police and the body was conveyed to the Police hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.



During an inspection at the scene, pieces of broken ceramic glass with blood stains were found in the apartment.



The body was inspected and a cut was found on the left thumb of the deceased. The investigation is ongoing.



But lawyer for the suspect, Muniru Kassim told the court his client was innocent and at the right time they would prove to the court and the general public that she did not commit murder.







