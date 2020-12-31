Entertainment of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kidi delivers splendid live band performance at 2020 M.anifestivities

play videoKidi performed to a live band instrumentation at the 2020 M.anifestivities

One of the highlights of the 2020 edition of the annual M.anifestivities was the splendid performance delivered by Lynx Entertainment signee, Kidi.



The young and vibrant Kidi who was billed together with other notable acts for the event organsied and hosted by rapper M.anifest brought his a-game to bear when he performed on live band instrumentation.



Throughout his performance, Kidi had patrons of the event singing along to his countless hit songs as he performed.



The 2020 M.anifestivities unlike the previous edition was scaled back due to COVId-19.



The event held at the Enclave Gardens inside East Legon was a hybrid of in-person and virtual.



Watch Kidi’s performance at the 2020 M.anifestivities below:









