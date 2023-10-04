Kidi, Camidoh, and more thrill at Guinness Accravaganza 2023

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

The Untamed Empire was set ablaze with a fervour that only the Guinness Accravaganza could ignite. It unfolded as a magnificent symphony, weaving together the realms of art, music, food, football and fashion into a captivating experience.



The event aimed to celebrate and ignite the creative talents spanning various domains to enhance the cultural richness and creative excellence of Ghana. The Guinness Accravaganza is also in line with Guinness’ core belief that ‘Black Shines Brightest’ in every exciting facet of the life of Ghanaian consumers of this much-loved beer.



The evening was primed with a collective mural experience, EPL live matches, Paint and Sip and back-to-back music with DJ performances. Niashun, whose soulful voice resonated through the crowd set the tone for an unforgettable journey through music. Lali x Lola followed, their harmonious duets weaving a spellbinding narrative that captivated every soul present. Their voices painted vivid emotions, intertwining with the rhythm of the night.



The crowd's energy surged with DJ Lord with the genius touch of Kojo Manuel. They worked their magic on the turntables, curating a playlist that transcended genres. From the infectious beats of Afrobeats to the nostalgia of 90s Pop, every note and rhythm was meticulously chosen to keep the audience on their feet, dancing and grooving in unison.



Incredible Zigi and his crew left the audience in a state of awe with their electrifying moves. Each step, each leap, and each twist told a story of passion and dedication. The crescendo of the night was reached when the major artists graced the stage. First, it was Maya Blue, whose powerful vocals and stage presence commanded attention. Her performance was a mesmerizing fusion of art and emotion, leaving the crowd breathless in her wake.



Ayigbe Edem, a true legend in Ghanaian music, followed suit, bringing his unique blend of traditional and contemporary sounds. The Accravaganzas reveled in the rich tapestry of his music, connecting with the deep-rooted cultural beats that pulsed through each note.



Lyrical Vibes took the stage, delivering lyrical poetry that transcended words. Her verses were not just songs; they were stories, tales of life, love, and the human experience, leaving a profound impact on the audience.



Camidoh, with his signature style, took the crowd on a journey through his hits, weaving stories of love and passion. His energetic performance had everyone singing along, creating an atmosphere of unity and celebration.



And then, the night reached its zenith as Kidi, one of Ghana's most beloved artists, stepped into the spotlight. The roar of the crowd was deafening as he launched into his chart-topping hits. The energy was palpable, and Accra seemed to vibrate with the collective euphoria of the Accravaganzas. Kidi's artistry and charisma were on full display, and his performance was nothing short of spectacular.



In the end, it was an evening where artiste performances had painted the canvas of the night with strokes of brilliance, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of Accravaganzas and ensuring that the Guinness Accravaganza would be a celebration of artistry like no other for December 2023 and years to come.