KiDi wins 3Music Awards’ Artiste of the Year

Entertainment of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

KiDi, the popular Afrobeat Musician has emerged as the 3Music Awards’ Artiste of the Year 2021.



KiDi faced very tough competition from Kuami Eugene, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Adina, Diana Hamilton, Medikal and Fameye.



He won most of the awards on the night at the virtual event which was hosted at the Accra International Conference Centre.



KiDi who is a Lynx Entertainment signee also won Afrobeat Song of the Year, Song of the Year and Entertainment Personality (EP) of the Year.



The Afrobeat Song of the Year and Song of the Year with his viral is titled Enjoyment, released in January last year.



Accepting his award, the musician said:



“A big thank you to God for this: I am so grateful. To my family, my entire team, I’m grateful. Everybody that has supported my career I am so grateful. The fans without you I wouldn’t be here. Thank you.”



Some of the awardees on the night included Diana Hamilton, who won the Gospel Song of the Year award, Gospel Act of the Year Award and the Best Female Vocalist of the Year award.



Stonebwoy, the popular Dancehall Musician also took home three awards. They are, Viral Song of the Year (Putuu); Highlife Song of the Year (Sobolo); and Album of the Year (Anloga Junction).



Rapper Sarkodie won the Hiplife Song of the Year and the Best Performer of the Year (that is, the Black Love Virtual Concert). Medikal won the Hiplife/Highlife Act of the Year.



Eno Barony emerged as the Rapper of the Year.



