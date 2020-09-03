Music of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Source: Zionfelix

KiDi teams up with American singer, Teddy Riley on ‘Say Cheese’ remix

play videoAmerican singer, Teddy Riley and Ghanaian singer, KiDi

Ghanaian musician, KiDi has teamed up with American singer, songwriter and record producer, Teddy Riley on the remix of ‘Say Cheese’.



KiDi and Teddy Riley’s collaboration comes after the original song enjoyed massive airplay in Ghana and other parts of the world.



Teddy admitted at the start of the music video that the song did really well in Africa adding that it is now ready for the world.



The colourful video of the ‘Say Cheese’ remix was directed by Rex.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.