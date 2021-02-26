Entertainment of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: My News GH

KiDi reveals the only condition that will compel him to do a collabo with Guru

Musician KiDi

Highlife singer and songwriter, Dennis Nana Dwamena better known as KiDi has finally responded to the quest by hiplife artiste, Guru to do a collabo with him during an interview on Kastle Drive with Amansan Krakye in Cape Coast.



‘Toyota’ hitmaker, Guru born Maradona Yeboah Adjei has in recent times been on a war path with Lynx Entertainment owned by Richie Mensah for blatantly refusing to allow KiDi or Kuami Eugene to collabo with him on a song.



Speaking about the possibility of featuring on a song with Guru on the Kastle Drive show monitored by MyNewsGh.com, KiDi said he’ll only do a song with Guru if they’re spiritually connected and also if they have no dislike or animosity towards each other.



“Oh hmm this question you’ve asked about doing a song with Guru isn’t easy. You see as for doing a callobo with another artiste it is about allowing God to touch your heart to help the person,” he remarked.



He added “Music is about vibe and aura. If I’m in a studio with another artiste doing a song at least the two of us should click. Music is very spiritual so before we collabo we must like each other.”



“If we don’t like each other and we enter a studio to record a song there won’t be blessings following the song,” KiDi told the host.



“So I will pray that if the opportunity comes that one day I will enter into a studio with Guru to record a song then so be it. If in the long run it doesn’t happen too then life moves on,” he concluded.