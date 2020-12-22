Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: Zionfelix

KiDi is a good kisser, his lips are soft - Cina Soul reveals

KiDi kissed Cina Soul on set

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Cina Soul, has revealed the observation she made after kissing KiDi.



Cina Soul, who was featured in KiDi’s ‘Shuga’ movie, divulged in an interview with TV Africa’s Roselyn Felli how she felt after she got intimate with the Lynx Entertainment artiste.



She noted that KiDi is a good kisser in a video sighted by Zionfelix.net.



Cina Soul added that the popular musician has soft lips as well.



According to the enterprising songstress, KiDi is the only person she has kissed in a movie.



She indicated that she wouldn’t kiss anyone in a movie again.



Cina Soul further stated that KiDi and her have been friends for a long time—as they were mates in school.



Watch the video below





