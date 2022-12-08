KiDi in India; collaborates with local star Tulsi Kumar on 'Shut Up'

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian hitmaker KiDi is spending working time in India in the company of native artiste Tulsi Kumar.



Yesterday, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Ms Kumar tweeted a picture of she and KiDi gesturing silence with their index fingers on their lips.



She captioned the picture with the words: "From talks to actually making it happen [handshake, India and Ghana flag emojis]. Stoked to announce my first international collaboration with the sensational Ghanaian singer @KiDiMusic."



From another tweet she sent out today, Wednesday, December 7, she has revealed the title of the collaboration as 'Shut Up'.



"From yesterday's teaser launch of #ShutUp. @TulsikumarTK x @KiDiMusic."



Sharing a snippet of the official music video for 'Shut Up', Tulsi Kumar, alias TK, has projected the piece as "the ultimate party song to end 2022."



No release date has been provided yet. TK only indicated it is "coming soon."



The professional relationship between the two music stars reportedly began on Instagram and has culminated in KiDi visiting Tulsi's South Asian country.



In June 2022, news broke that KiDi's international smash hit 'Touch It' had been rated a platinum record in India.



According to the Indian Music Industry (IMI), any international hit single that sells over 120,000 copies earns a platinum plaque.



The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) reports that India is the 15th largest music market in the world.