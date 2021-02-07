Entertainment of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Source: GH Base

KiDi explains why he mostly gets an erection whenever he gets close to women

play videoGhanaian musician, KiDi

KiDi has finally explained why his penis 'breathes' in his pants whenever he finds himself in the company of women.



Speaking to radio and TV personality Abeiku Santana, KiDi said such happenings are not intentional and that it happens because of the kind of trousers he wears.



He recalled an instance during a movie premier where a similar instance occurred while taking pictures with some ladies on the red carpet.



"I now wear buggy stuff because anytime I wear normal trousers that happens. I am a man, I'm human," he stated.



Meanwhile, the multiple award-winning singer is out with a new single titled ‘Spiritual’ featuring his label mate Kuami Eugene and Nigerian artiste Patoranking.



Watch KiDi's interview with Abeiku Santana below



