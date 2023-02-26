KiDi explains the meaning of his tattoos, discloses why he’s not getting more

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 February 2023

Musician, KiDi has explained what the tattoos on his body means while revealing why he would not get more done on him.



When it comes to the physical appearance of KiDi, he’s known to have beautified his body with several tattoos on his arm and chest.



Speaking with Doreen Avio on the Doreen Avio show, he explained each tattoo on his body and what it represents.



kiDi told the host that, he’s not bothered about what some netizens say about his tattoos and included that he has intentions of drawing more on his body.



“I only decide to focus on the people who say its sexy for my own peace of mind. Every single one of them on my skin has a special meaning so there’s nothing I’ll regret in 50 years.



“I love them. I might think of getting more. The only reason I’m not getting more is because my mother said enough is enough”, he told the host.



According to the 2020 Artiste of the Year winner, he has close to 5 tattoos on his body of which they all have their meaning and they include ‘5 emojis’, and his ‘son’s birthday’.



With the ‘5 emojis’, they can be found on his chest and he explained that, they represent his five concert moods to him and he believes that, the world speaks in emojis so he would prefer to express his moods with emojis.



He said, “These emojis depict my 5 concert moods. I just didn’t want to write them, happy, sad…. I wanted to depict them with emojis because the world speaks in emojis”.



The tattoo with his son’s birthday drawn on his body portrays how he dearly loves his son, Zane Dwamena.



