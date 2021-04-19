KiDi details out what he will do if he finds out his son is not his

Entertainment of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: GH Base

KiDi, an Afrobeat singer, is not only a Sugar Daddy as he mentions in his music but also a real daddy in real life to a very handsome young child.



During an interview with Sister Sandy on Adom TV, Kidi was asked what he would do if he discovered his son was not his.



The ‘say cheese’ hit maker answered quite well with what he thinks he would do in case that should happen.



He said that he will be deeply hurt, but he will not do anything rather than move on because such things happen in life and we must live and learn.



Watch the video below:



