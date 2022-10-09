KiDi apologizes to fans for walking off stage

Entertainment of Sunday, 9 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dennis Nana Dwamena, a Ghanaian singer popularly known as KiDi, has apologized to his many fans for walking off stage at the just-ended Student Representative Council’s (SRC) week celebration at the University of Cape Coast.



The singer was billed to perform at the climax of the SRC week, which was scheduled for Saturday, October 9, but he had to walk off the stage due to some technical challenges.



This move, although understandable, was not welcomed by his fans as they expressed disappointment in the SRC executives for putting up a shambolic show.



Reacting to the turnout of events, KiDi explained that he waited for over three hours for the organizers of the event to fix all technical and sound issues so he could perform, but unfortunately, the problem persisted and he was compelled to walk off the stage.



“Sorry UCC, I waited 3 hours for the problem to be resolved. I really wanted to give you guys a show… but I couldn’t do that with a dysfunctional sound system…thank you for the love still,” KiDi wrote on his Instagram story.



KiDi was recently in the news after some negative posts he published on social media in the past resurfaced on the internet.



His posts largely attacked some notable faces in the country.



KiDi apologized for his past mistakes and stated that he is a transformed person.



EAN/BOG