KiDi, Indian star Tulsi Kumar to premiere 'Shut Up' on December 17

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana's KiDi and India's Tulsi Kumar are set to release their much-anticipated collaboration tomorrow, Saturday, December 17, 2022.



The song was inspired by KiDi's viral song 'Touch It' and its title is derived also from the "Shut up and bend over" catchphrase in the said song.



On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Ms Kumar tweeted a picture of she and KiDi gesturing silence with their index fingers on their lips in line with the name of their first collaboration: 'Shut Up'.



Tulsi Kumar, alias TK, has touted the piece as "the ultimate party song to end 2022."



'Shut Up' was written by KiDi and Bhrigu Parashar. The music video, premiering on YouTube tomorrow, is Adil Shaikh-directed.



The professional relationship between the two music stars reportedly began on Instagram and has culminated in KiDi visiting Tulsi's South Asian country.



In June 2022, news broke that KiDi's international smash hit 'Touch It' had been rated a platinum record in India.



According to the Indian Music Industry (IMI), any international hit single that sells over 120,000 copies earns a platinum plaque.



The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) reports that India is the 15th largest music market in the world.