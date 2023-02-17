Khaby Lame features Black Sherif’s song in latest skit about exam malpractice

Entertainment of Friday, 17 February 2023

A popular TikTok star, Khaby Lame, has incorporated the hit song "Kwaku the Traveler" by Black Sherif into his most recent comedy skit which centres on exam malpractice.



In the video, which he shared on TikTok, Khaby acted as a lecturer who supervised exam candidates while wearing a yellow jacket over a white shirt, and holding a book and pen.



The song "Kweku the Traveler" by Black Sherif was played as background music during the skit.



Since its release on Thursday, February 16, 2023, Khaby's video has garnered over 400,000 views and close to 5000 comments. Khaby Lame has been the most followed person on TikTok after he surpassed Charli D’Amelio to become the most-followed TikToker in the world.



He currently has over 149.5 million TikTok followers.



On the other hand, Black Sherif made headlines in April 2022 after his single "Kwaku the Traveler," which was released on March 30, 2022, topped one of the world's most popular streaming platforms.



As of April 7 and 8, 2022, a search revealed that "Kwaku the Traveler" was the number one song on Shazam, beating out top Hollywood stars such as Camilla Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Demi Lovato, and other global icons.



This achievement made Black Sherif a trending topic on Twitter.



