Key takeaways from Stonebwoy's interview with VOA

Entertainment of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall sensation Stonebwoy sat down with US-based Voice of America TV to talk about his inspirations, his deep connection to his African roots and the role of music in shaping his identity and character.



In the recently aired interview, he also highlighted the unifying power of music across Africa, despite the artificial borders created by colonialism.



Here are the key takeaways from Stonebwoy's interview:



1. Stonebwoy's music career was influenced by his experiences in the diverse community of Ashaiman, which instilled in him a belief in consciousness, liberation, and freedom.



2. He views Africa as a united entity, culturally and musically interconnected, despite the colonial-imposed divisions into separate nations.



3. Stonebwoy acknowledges the foundational role of High-life music and its pioneers like ET Mensah in shaping African music, which has influenced many artists across the continent.



4. His music is a blend of Reggae, Dancehall, and High-life, drawing inspiration from African musical legends to create a sound that represents Ghana.



5. Stonebwoy advocates for African artistes to collaborate, reduce ego, and unite with the common goal of promoting African unity through music, which he sees as a powerful tool for subconscious influence and change.



Watch the full interview below







ID/GA



