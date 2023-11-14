Key Ken campaigner, Agya Koo, missing at ‘Showdown’ Thanksgiving party

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular supporter of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Agya Koo was conspicuously missing at the Thanksgiving party held over the weekend.



The Kumawood actor strongly campaigned for flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong including composing a song for him.



Prior to this development, Agya Koo had on several occasions declared his loyalty to Mr. Agyapong



Agya Koo’s song titled ‘Onoa’, the lyrics which was expressed in Twi, conveyed messages of support for Kennedy Agyapong was not heard at the party.



Kennedy Agyapong used the party event to address his campaign team and supporters for putting up a good fight.



His about eight-minute address was filled with gratitude, contained had jabs at some opponents as well as a hint at his political future even as he gets ready to leave parliament after 20 years.



“We went into a contest and as you know, you either win or lose. This contest was one man against the whole system,” he said to cheers from the gathering that brought together campaign officers and supporters from across the country” He said.



“They underestimated me, when the election was getting close, I was told I will get 10% maximum. Others floated a research finding that I will get 15%, today they are all hiding,” he added.