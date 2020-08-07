Entertainment of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Kesse makes shocking revelations about reality shows

Micheal Kesse Frimpong, award winning musician

Award winning musician Micheal Kesse Frimpong, known as Kesse from TV3 mentor and MTN project fame, has disclosed that participants of reality shows apart from living fake lives, run into debts after they come in the first to fourth positions.



He made these revelations in an interview with Happy FM’s DJ Advicer on the ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ show.



Speaking on the issue participants living fake lives, he explained: “The reality shows help but if you don’t put in efforts you might not make it. Most artistes live fake lives. As a participant you must be able to be sold. When you are done from the show, the organizer’s goal is only to sell you for his or her profit. So when the show ends, the organizers are done with you. Most people depend on reality show organizers. This is where if you are not careful, you will see your downfall. You can’t live in the ordinary. You have to live a certain kind of life to meet up with the shows”



“What people don’t know about reality shows is that when you come between 1st and 4th you will have a lot of debts. This is because you will borrow money for votes. Even if you are good, you have to pay something”, he added.



Sharing his own experience as the first runner up of the Project Fame Show, Kesse stated that while his votes shared a part in his win, he would largely attribute his win to the “Grace” of God and how he proved himself to the world.



Kesse made it known that while in the competition he had always eyed the second position. “One trick was that when I got to the house I vouched that I would win the second position. My money I won was equivalent to fourteen thousand (14,000) Ghana Cedis”, he added.



Kesse took part in MTN project fame reality show in Nigeria and he sealed the second position. Prior to this, he was a participant of the TV3 Mentor four.

