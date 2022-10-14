Kessben's son ties the knot with Ghanaian makeup artist

Entertainment of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On Thursday, videos and photos from the customary wedding between Festus Boateng, the son of Ghanaian business mogul, Stephen Boateng, known chiefly as Kessben, topped trends.



The display of culture, elegance and affluence at the marriage ceremony, which took place in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, highlighted the wealth of the Boateng family.



The bride, Asomdwoe, who is a professional makeup artist and CEO of AnA Makeover, was the talk of the town.



Her beauty and well-tailored traditional gowns caught the eyes of many.



Also, the bridal team made up of the groomsmen and bridesmaids, left no stone unturned, from their outfits to the hype they gave to the newlyweds during their union.



The event was broadcasted by wedding blogger, Kwaku, as well as the tall list of vendors who were employed for their services.



The family of the latest couple also displayed style in their kente clothes and lace attire.



Festus and Asomdwoe entertained their guests with their dance moves with the groom, showcasing his Kete dance.



Check out some scenes from the wedding:







OPD/BOG