Kenyan chef plans to break Baci's 100-hour cooking record

Chef Maliha Mohammed who broke the Guinness world record for the longest time cooking for 75 hours non-stop in 2019 is set to attempt to break the record set by Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci.



The Mombasa-based chef broke the record for the longest cooking record at the Kenya Bay Beach Resort in Mombasa on August 18, 2019.



During the three days, Chef Mohammed cooked 400 dishes including traditional Swahili foods like coconut beans, fried fish, mandazis, mukimo, githeri and international cuisines like Indian biryani and chapatti.



She also cooked Portuguese chicken peri peri and more than 10 different types of pizza.



Sharing on social media on Wednesday, Chef Mohammed revealed that she had applied in December 2022 to attempt to break the record in 2023.



In an email notification from the Guinness World Records team, she was informed that the challenge would take place in August.



The chef is set to attempt two records scheduled for August 11 and October 11 respectively.



In a warm show of support, Chef Mohammed took the opportunity to congratulate her 27-year-old Nigerian counterpart Hilda Baci, who just shattered Lata Tondon’s previous record by cooking for 100 hours.



Chef Hilda Baci broke the record on Monday, with fans from all over Nigeria cheering her on, encouraging her to reach her potential.



Hilda was not allowed to take coffee, stimulants, or any energy drink to artificially boost her energy and bodily strength while cooking.



To prepare for the cooking marathon, Chef Mohammed has planned a serious training schedule spanning May, June, and July.



She has humbly requested support from fellow Kenyans in the form of encouragement and donations in kind or cash to aid her training process.



"Records are made to be broken. It doesn't matter what country or continent you are in," said Chef Mohammed.