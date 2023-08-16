Kenyan chef breaks Hilda Baci's cook-a-thon record

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

A Kenyan chef identified as Maliha Mohammed has unofficially broken Nigerian chef Hilda Baci's record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.



The chef began a 95-hour cooking marathon on August 11, as against Hilda Baci's 93-hour record.



One can recall that celebrity cook Hilda Baci, 'wrestled' the title from Indian chef Lata Tondon.



Baci intended to cook for 100 hours but was awarded with 93 hours and 11 minutes following a mistake during her rest breaks.



But in a new development, Mohammed has succeeded Hilda after a few months.



The two-times Guinness World Record holder and a mother of two shared photos of her new feat online in celebration.



Meanwhile, Guinness World Records is yet to formally acknowledged her new record.