15 December 2020

Kennedy Osei celebrates the late Kwadwo Wiafe on his birthday

The late Neat FM presenter, Kwadwo Wiafe

The General Manager of Despite Media, Kennedy Osei, son of business mogul Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, has celebrated his friend, the late Kwadwo Wiafe, on his birthday today.



The two were very good friends, basically more like brothers before the sudden demise of Kwadwo Wiafe which was a big blow to him and the Despite Media group.



It was a hard time for Kennedy Osei during the demise of his friend, with several posts Kennedy showed his sorrow and pain about his friend’s demise.



Today happens to be the birthday of the late Kwadwo Wiafe, and it was going to be a big deal if he was to be alive, however, this hasn’t stopped Kennedy and a few friends from celebrating him.



Kennedy Osei keeps sharing birthday wishes of Kwadwo Wiafe on his Instagram story, as he joins in the celebration of his late friend’s birthday.



