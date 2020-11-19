Entertainment of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Kennedy Osei and wife Tracy welcome twins

Kennedy and Tracy Osei

Kennedy and Tracy Osei who went viral for their expensive wedding which was hashtagged #Kency2020 have reportedly welcomed twin girls.



The reports coming in suggest that Tracy gave birth in the United States of America on November 18, 2020.



Kennedy Osei, the son of Ghana’s business magnate, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, got married to Tracy Ameyaw in February 2020.



Their wedding which was hashtagged #Kency2020 became the talk of town due to the pomp and pageantry that came with it.



The wedding was attended by the creme de la creme in Ghanaian society and saw the show of wealth and all the luxurious cars one can think about.



News of the birth of the twins to the Kency couple follows news that Ghanaian singer Kaakie also welcoming a baby girl in the US.





