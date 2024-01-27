You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 01 27Article 1913452

Kennedy Osei Despite, John Dumelo among public personalities who bagged Master's degrees

This week was graduation week for some universities across the country with hundreds of students celebrating the completion of their studies either at the first degree or Masters levels.

The University of Cape Coast and the University of Ghana are the two main public universities that held graduation ceremonies this week.

Aside from the colourful and cheerful atmospheres that were usually registered by way of the pictures that flood social media, GhanaWeb has identified some public personalities who bagged Masters. degrees.

They are as follows:

Kwame Baffoe Abronye - The NPP Bono Regional Chairman - LLM ADR from the University of Ghana

John Dumelo - NDC Parliamentary aspirant for Ayawaso West Wuogon. He graduated with a Masters Degree in Law (Natural Resources) from the University of Ghana law school

Beatrice Annan - Member of the NDC Communications Team - LLM in Financial Markets

Edudzi Kudzo Tamekloe - Head of NDC legal directorate - LLM in Natural Resources Law

Kennedy Asante Osei, Esq., - General Manager of Despite Media, Master of Laws in Corporate and Commercial Law from the University of Ghana

Mustapha Abdul Hamid - Masters Degree in Law (LLM) from the University of Ghana










