Kenkey festival moves to Efua Sutherland Park

Entertainment of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: Attractive Mustapha, Contributor

In a surprising twist of event, the annual Kenkey Festival is relocating from its traditional home in Jamestown to the picturesque Efua Sutherland Park.



This decision has sparked both excitement and curiosity among festival-goers.



A new setting with a view while patrons may be denied the opportunity to experience viewing Accra from on top of the tower, the move to Efua Sutherland Park promises a fresh perspective.



The lush greenery, serene atmosphere, and ample space make it an ideal backdrop for celebrating Ghana's beloved dish, kenkey.



Kenkey Fest 24 organizers assure attendees that the festival will be a memorable affair despite a change in the location.



Here's what you can look forward to:



Kenkey Delights: Of course, the star of the show remains the flavourful kenkey. From the classic Ga kenkey to variations like Fante kenkey and Hausa tuo zaafi. Expect a mouthwatering array of options.



Live music and dance: Get ready to groove to the rhythm of highlife, Afrobeats, and traditional drumming. Local artists will take the stage, ensuring a lively atmosphere throughout the day.



Cultural exhibitions: Learn about the rich history and cultural significance of kenkey through interactive displays and exhibitions.



Fun and games: Kenkey Fest 24 promises to be a fun-packed event. From sack races to tug-of-war, there's something for everyone.



Kenkey Fest 24 will take place on March 9, 2024, starting at 10:00 AM.



Whether you're a seasoned kenkey enthusiast or a curious first-timer, this festival is not to be missed.



From kenkey vendors to local crafts, you'll find a variety of goods to purchase and take home. Support local businesses while indulging in the flavors of Ghana.



As the sun rises over Efua Sutherland Park, let's celebrate the spirit of community, culture, and culinary delights at Kenkey Fest 24.