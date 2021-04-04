Ken Agyapong and his family put together a lovely birthday video for one of his daughters

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Source: Zionfelix

A video of Ghanaian lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong and a couple of his children teaming up to wish one of their own a happy birthday as she turns a year older is one of the cutest things one will see online.



The Agyapongs as they are fondly known have come together to put together a pass-it-on video to celebrate their special sister and daughter.



The video features Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, his eldest son Kenneth Agyapong, and his beautiful daughters.



In the video, all the featured people said a sweet and simple birthday message for the birthday girl and then passed it on to the other family member virtually.



Check out the nice video below:



