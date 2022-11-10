Kemi Olunloyo threatens to expose terrible secrets about Davido's fiance Chioma

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has stated that she has hold of some sensitive information about Davido’s baby mama, Chioma Avril Rowland, and Peruzzi.



Taking to Twitter, Kemi hit back at people who advised Davido to sue her. According to her, God will never let it happen.



She further stated that the singer shouldn’t dare it as she will expose more horrible information about Chioma and Peruzzi, whom she says is Chioma’s ex-lover.



She wrote in caps: “PEOPLE WANT DAVIDO TO SUE ME. GOD FORBID FOR WHAT? HE DARE NOT TRY THAT‼️



"JOURNALISMISNOTACRIME



"I WILL EXPOSE MORE HORRORS ON CHIOMA. HER FORMER LOVER PERUZZI AND WHY SHE WAS DENIED A US VISA 8 TIMES.



"THEADELEKECURSE”