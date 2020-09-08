Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Kelvynboy is a good artiste but he has to be humble – Fredyma

Veteran music producer and entertainment pundit, Fred Kyei Mensah popularly called Fredyma has acknowledged musician Kelvynboy’s talent but has advised him to learn humility if he wants to do well as a musician.



According to him, Kelvynboy’s walking out of the just-ended VGMA auditorium after missing out on the award scheme is unprofessional and shows no respect to his fellows.



Speaking in an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s Showbiz Xtra with Doctar Cann, the entertainment pundit said, “I don’t like it when artistes who think they will win an award walk out of the auditorium when they don’t win or it goes to someone else.”



“Is that what happens on the international stage? If not, why do we do that here?” he queried.



Describing Kelvynboy’s actions as very disrespectful to DopeNation and other award winners, he mentioned that it could affect the artiste’s future collaboration with his colleagues.



“I am advising Kelvynboy. I have said on so many platforms that guys who can sustain the Ghanaian music industry include Kidi and Kelvynboy”



He reiterated Kelvynboy’s musical prowess. “He is very very good. He started from the church and when you start from the church, you’re taught the rudiments of music.”



The music producer advised Kelvynboy to bid his time and that he will surely pick up a VGMA soon.



Fredyma admitted that Dope Nation’s winning song, ‘Zanku’ did very well and asked Kelvynboy to promote his music more.



Every year, the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) is rocked with controversies and it is not surprising it happened again in 2020. This year, sensational musician Kelvynboy walked out of the VGMA’s after losing in the Afro Song of the Year category to music duo DopeNation.





