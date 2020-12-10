Music of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Kelvynboy featured in Billboard Magazine

Musician Kelvynboy

Ghanaian musician, Kelvynboy has been featured in the American entertainment magazine, Billboard.



He granted an interview to the magazine’s edition that went on newsstands on December 5.



In the interview, Kelvynboy talks about how he is working to bring Ghana to the Grammys.



He also talks about how he got into music and the advice his father gave him about completing school.



“He was like, ‘You’re not going to get money. I did music and got nothing.’ But I knew what I had and where I was going,” he said.



He also talked about the making of his Blackstar album.



Blackstar was released in November on his new label home, Blakk Arm Entertainment.



He said he recorded it over the last three years while touring Belgium, the United Kingdom, Australia and elsewhere, always travelling with a mobile studio.



The project received attention from Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio and scored him the cover of Spotify’s African Heat playlist, also earning support from Deezer, Boomplay and Audiomack.

