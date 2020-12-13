Entertainment of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Kelvyn Boy loses his dad

Kelvyn Boy with his late Dad

Ghanaian musician, Kelvyn Boy has lost his Dad to death.



The demise of Kelvyn’s father, Mr Solomon Owusu Yeboah, was announced by his manager, Kwabena Derrick-Diddy in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net.



He announced the sad news with a photo of the deceased and his son.



Diddy captioned the photo: “It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of Mr Solomon Owusu Yeboah. Father of singer Kelvynboy. May His Soul rest in Perfect peace?? Till we meet again”



The musician also wrote on his Twitter handle that, "Woke Up to the painful news of the loss of my dad. Oh, what a year. Rest Well Mr Solomon Owusu Yeboah...till we meet again. God always knows best"









Woke Up to the painful news of the loss of my dad. Oh what a year ??????????? Rest Well Mr Solomon Owusu Yeboah...till we meet again. God always knows best?? pic.twitter.com/qzm8g3qbsb — Black Star ?? (@kelvynboymusic_) December 13, 2020

