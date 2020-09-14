Entertainment of Monday, 14 September 2020

Kelvyn Boy flaunts his Range Rover

Singer, Kelvyn Boy

Stonebwoy’s former signee, Kelvyn Boy, has flaunted his Range Rover with a customized number plate, Anada 1–20.



He first drove the automobile to the official launch of Fameye’s “Greater Than” in Accra earlier this month.



Kelvyn Boy was captured all excited as he showed-off in the car. The Blakk Army Group Label signee has taken to his official Instagram page to flaunt his toy.



He shared a photo of himself posing behind his Range Rover with the captioned, "My dreams too big so I gotta stay awake?? ROAD TO THE #BLACKSTAR ALBUM ????."



Kelvyn Boy, despite the Coronavirus pandemic that has greatly affected musicians in Ghana, recently proved that he’s been saving every dime he gets from his music business.



The musician earlier this year got himself a Benz c250 plus a Honda Accord for his crew.



See post below:





