Kelvyn Boy, Kuami Eugene, Kwesi Arthur to perform at VGMA Xperience Concert

Entertainment of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Camidoh, Celestine Donkor, Episode, Kuami Eugene, KelvynBoy, Adina, Kwesi Arthur, Amerado and others will perform at the 2021 edition of the annual ‘V.G.M.A Xperience Concert’ on Saturday, June 12, 2020.



The event is part of the five (5) other exciting activities that have been earmarked to heighten the VGMA Xperience in the music month of June.



The VGMA Xperience Concert aims to give fans and nominees the opportunity to engage ahead of the main awards night scheduled for June 25 and 26.



According to the organizers, Charterhouse Ghana, the event promises to be a night of great music as it has enlisted some of the best names in Ghanaian music to thrill fans across Ghana and beyond in a string of live musical performances.



Speaking to the organizers, “Curated from a cross-section of VGMA22 nominees, the VGMAs present a live-performed musical experience designed for industry stakeholders and produced for the massive music lovers on-air and online. The invitation-only event slated for Saturday 12th of June will be aired at 9 pm on TV3, and streamed on VGMA pages on Facebook & YouTube.”



“It’s the month of music, and music’s biggest weekend beckons. The strings will create rhythms that command corresponding body poetry. Melodies of delight will sing on thousands of tongues,” the statement added.