Music of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Kelvin Kay flexes with vocals and lyrics on new single ‘Yanga’

Musician Kelvin Kay

Ghanaian artist, Kelvin Kay has released his first official single for 2021. This comes after the successful release of his debut single, ‘Benke Momi’, which made a significant impression on listeners after its release in 2019, receiving lots of plays and making it on several playlists.



Kelvin Kay is one of the new generations of artists looking to push a unique fusion of Afrobeat and other sounds, beyond the borders of GH. In addition to his experimentative side musically, Kelvin Kay has an affinity for style that gives him an extra edge when it comes to his fashion sense: a statement that is so clear in his recent photos.



Kelvin Kay’s desire to fuse diverse sounds wastes no time in presenting itself, through his impressive collaborative efforts in the production. ‘Yanga’ is mix-mastered by Gomez Beatx and programmed by Nigerian producer, Benyjo. The producer, who also worked on Kelvin Kay’s debut release seems to have that special connection that most artists are on the lookout for with producers… that complementary synergic flow, that makes everything they work on together, an infinite banger.



With co-production from Brazilian music producer, Sbpaolo, Yanga’s got that clean simplistic production of an Amapiano-Afrobeat fusion that’d put you in a great mood and possibly have you take out your dancing shoes. To add to the smooth production, Kelvin flexes with his vocals and lyrics, singing about his love interest, highlighting the qualities that draw him to her and placing emphasis on how his main intention is to spoil her.



The young artist accomplishes this with the playful use of words in the catchy chorus that will definitely keep ringing in your head long after you have listened to the song: 'Make I yanga for your head oo, make I shake it for your head oo'.



Lvin Red, who features on the song, raps and interpolates Davido’s famous 'Money fall on you' lyrics, doing his part in reiterating that money can make love beautiful and if there’s anything that will make his love interest happy, he’s got enough to do anything for her.



Kelvin Kay is an Afrobeat singer-songwriter and sometimes a rapper signed to Truu Indie, a community and network of independent artists looking to make a change and introduce fresh sounds to the music scene.



